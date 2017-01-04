Vogue names Idaho one of the hottest travel destinations

Boise considered one of the hottest travel destinations.

Vogue Magazine came out with an article on the “10 Hottest Travel Destinations of 2017,” and featured a single U.S. destination – Idaho.

The Spokesman-Review reports the magazine called Boise one of Americas most desirable second-tier cities, with creative hubs, indie coffee shops and the incredible access to the outdoors.

The article goes on to praise Sun Valley as well, comparing it to Aspen in the ’60’s and saying its often overlooked for glitzier mountain towns.

Idaho was on amid’s exotic locations like Sri Lanka, Madagascar and Oman.