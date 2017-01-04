TSA find another gun in a carry on at the airport

Posted on

TSA finds another gun in a carry on at the Boise Airport.

A man flying to Salt Lake City on January 3rd tried to bring a Smith and Wesson .380 semiautomatic pistol into the boarding area, the gun wasn’t loaded but TSA notified Boise Police.

According to the Idaho Statesman, officers removed the firearm from the security checkpoint.

The man wasn’t identified and wasn’t cited.

This is not the first time that guns were discovered by TSA at the Boise Airport, last year screeners found 18 firearms in carry ons and 14 in 2015.

