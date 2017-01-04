School Closures Wednesday 1/4/17

SCHOOLS CLOSED WEDNESDAY — 1/4/17
JEROME SCHOOL DISTRICT

HOMEDALE SCHOOL DISTRICT

NAMPA SCHOOL DISTRICT

KIMBERLY SCHOOL DISTRICT

FILER SCHOOL DISTRICT

The University of Trouble

