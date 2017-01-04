School closures for January 5th

Ada County

Bishop Kelly High School: Closed Tomorrow

Boise Bible College: Closed Tomorrow

Christ Lutheran Preschool: Closed Tomorrow

Kuna School District: Closed Tomorrow

West Ada School District: Closed Tomorrow

Boise School District: Closed Tomorrow

Rolling Hills Charter School: Closed Tomorrow

 

Canyon County

Caldwell Adventist Elementary: Note: Previously delayed/now closed

Gem Prep: Nampa: Closed Tomorrow

Middleton School District: Closed Tomorrow

Nampa School District: Closed Tomorrow

Vallivue School District: Closed Tomorrow

 

County

Malheur County Child Development Center: Closed Tomorrow

Nyssa School District: Closed Tomorrow

 

Owyhee County

Homedale School District: Closed Tomorrow

