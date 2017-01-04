School closures for January 5th

Ada County
Bishop Kelly High School: Closed Tomorrow
Boise Bible College: Closed Tomorrow
Christ Lutheran Preschool: Closed Tomorrow
Kuna School District: Closed Tomorrow
West Ada School District: Closed Tomorrow
Boise School District: Closed Tomorrow
Rolling Hills Charter School: Closed Tomorrow
Canyon County
Caldwell Adventist Elementary: Note: Previously delayed/now closed
Gem Prep: Nampa: Closed Tomorrow
Middleton School District: Closed Tomorrow
Nampa School District: Closed Tomorrow
Vallivue School District: Closed Tomorrow
County
Malheur County Child Development Center: Closed Tomorrow
Nyssa School District: Closed Tomorrow
Owyhee County
Homedale School District: Closed Tomorrow