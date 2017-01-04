NWS Issues Winter Storm Warning

The National Weather Service upgraded the earlier winter weather advisory to a winter storm warning.

That means — More snow.

According to the NWS, the criteria for a winter storm warning is 7 inches or more in 12 hours or less. So, the Treasure Valley and areas south and east of Boise to the Magic Valley might see up to 7 inches of snow.

The warning started at 2am and goes thru 11 p.m. today.

The warning says winds in Mountain Home and the Magic Valley will be about 10 to 15 mph with gusts of 25 mph.

As a reminder, if you are traveling, it’s wise to pack water, food and something to keep you warm in case of an emergency.