Macy’s closing its Nampa location

Posted on

Macy’s is closing their Nampa location.

The department store at the Nampa Gateway Center is due to close this year, as the company announced the news on Wednesday.

The Idaho Press Tribune reports that the Nampa Macy’s moved to the Gateway Center in 2014 and currently employs 57 workers.

This closure one of 63 stores nationwide that will close mid-spring but the Nampa location is the only one in Idaho.

Macy’s is expected to report a negative $575 million in sales by the end of 2017 and is closing the stores to save on expenses.

There is no custom code to display.

Blogs

The University of Trouble

The University of Trouble

From growing up, I think most of us have known at least one person who simply cannot stay out of trouble

S-H-O-P-P-I-N-G

S-H-O-P-P-I-N-G

There is a grocery chain where I have shopped since I worked for them all through high school