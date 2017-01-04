Macy’s closing its Nampa location

Macy’s is closing their Nampa location.

The department store at the Nampa Gateway Center is due to close this year, as the company announced the news on Wednesday.

The Idaho Press Tribune reports that the Nampa Macy’s moved to the Gateway Center in 2014 and currently employs 57 workers.

This closure one of 63 stores nationwide that will close mid-spring but the Nampa location is the only one in Idaho.

Macy’s is expected to report a negative $575 million in sales by the end of 2017 and is closing the stores to save on expenses.