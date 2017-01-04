Jabari the lion has been euthanized

The zoo has euthanized a lion.

Jabari the 14-year-old lion had to be euthanized today after he was diagnosed with cancer in November.

KBOI-2-TV reports that since the diagnosis, the lion appeared to have been responding well to chemotherapy but after examination it became clear that his condition was getting worse.

Jabari was at the Zoo Boise since 2008 along with two other female lions for the opening of the African Plains Exhibit.

The average life expectancy for lions in zoos is about 16 years.