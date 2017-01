Residents on the Boise Bench are reporting multiple sightings of coyotes.

KBOI 2-TV reports, the Department of Idaho Fish and Game has a message for folks who cross the wild animals’ path; stay clear.

It’s not unusual that a fox, deer, even a coyote will sometimes find itself in an urban setting, or so IDFG officials say.

Friendly or not, Fish and Game warns to keep your distance and leave any action to the professionals.