The JUMP building is seeking to draw more people

It’s been a year since the “JUMP” building opened, and there are days when few people are around.

But Executive Director for the non-profit, Maggie Soderberg expects more people will be around in 2017 as the final construction wraps up this summer.

The Idaho Statesman reports, the J.R. Simplot Foundation designed “Jump”, Jacks Urban Meeting Place, to be a place where people could try new things.

In it’s first year, JUMP hosted 335 classes, taught by community members or directors of JUMP’s studio’s.

Still to be completed…a 400 seat amphitheater, fountains for playing and lawn games like croquet and badminton will be available.

And the 5 story slide, that spirals down to the courtyard, will open this spring or early summer.