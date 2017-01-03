NWS Issues Winter Storm Watch For Eastern Oregon and Southwestern Idaho

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for eastern Oregon and southwestern Idaho that begins this evening.

The watch area covers most of Owyhee County and the southern portion of Twin Falls County. It’s in effect between Tuesday night and Wednesday evening, as heavy snowfall is expected in the Owyhee mountains.

According to the NWS, there’s potential for 5 to 10 inches of snow to accumulate, with a chance for “significant” snow, sleet or ice accumulations on roadways.

Snow is expected to be particularly heavy near the Nevada border, with fewer inches of snow falling in northeast Oregon and the west-central Idaho mountains.