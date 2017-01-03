Caldwell man is killed on I-84

Following a crash on I-84 early Sunday, a Caldwell man was killed.

Idaho State Police say Ricardo Sanchez was driving west, just after 1:30 a.m., on I-84 at milepost 32 in Caldwell. His vehicle hit the guard rail and the car ended up partially in the left lane.

A middleton man, James Harrell stopped on the right shoulder to assist Sanchez, that’s when two approaching vehicles swerved to avoid Sanchez’s vehicle…both Harrell and Sanchez were struck, and Sanchez died at the crash scene.

Harrell was taken by ambulance to a Boise hospital with unknown injuries. Idaho State Police are still investigating the crash.