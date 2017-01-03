Boise Man Charged with Rape and Grand Theft

Boise police responded to a welfare check off of Vista Avenue. When they arrived they found a woman in need of medical care.

Paramedics transported her to a local hospital for non-life threatening injures. After an investigation Boise Police identified a suspect, Christopher James Harvey. Harvey is accused of battering the victim in Nampa before driving her to Boise where he forced her into a sexual act. The victim was able to get away and call police while the suspect was in a convenience store.

The suspect fled and stole a vehicle on Lemhi Street. Around 9:30 am the stolen vehicle was found stuck in a snow bank near Boise and Protest. Officers were able to locate the suspect, Christopher Harvey, walking on Federal Way near Protest. Harvey was taken into custody and found to be in possession of a substance that tested presumptive positive for marijuana and a blue metal smoking device.

He was transported to the Ada County Jail and booked on the above charges.