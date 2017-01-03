Boise man arrested when deputies find his daughter living in filth

A Boise man is arrested when police find a toddler near drugs and living in filth.

Jeffery Hunter was arrested for felony injury to a child and booked into the Ada County Jail after his daughter was found in unsanitary and unsafe conditions.

KBOI-2-TV reports that deputies were called out to the south Ada County home over the weekend and found dirty carpet, holes in the wall and could smell marijuana.

There were also syringes and access to meth near his 3-year-old daughter according to the Ada County Sheriffs office.

The toddler was declared to be in imminent danger and was taken by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

Hunter faces up to 10 years in prison.

