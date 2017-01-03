All Depends On Perspective

There has been a lot of discontent following the recently completed football season. Once again the home team did not win a conference championship. In fact, they failed to make the championship game yet again. The boys have only won one championship in the last six seasons. For a program used to winning this standard is not good enough for many fans.

If the regular season wasn’t bad enough, they got blown out in their bowl game. Not only did they get blown out, but they gave up 31 points,  31, horrible defense to go along with horrible offense. Many people are calling for the head coach to be fired. I don’ know, what do you think? Should Ohio State fire Head Coach Urban Meyer?

