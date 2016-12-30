New apartments planned for downtown Boise.

Eight apartments are planned for the 9,00-square-foot warehouse on the northwest corner of 15th and front street.

The Idaho Statesman reports that the developer, Chad Olsen, says he plans to preserve the warehouse and will shore up the existing load-bearing walls so they are strong enough to support a second floor.

City law stipulate at least one parking spot per living unit, so the amount of apartments and their sizes will be depend on Olsen fitting eight garage doors on the buildings east side.

The Boise Planning and Zoning Commission is scheduled to consider Olsens project during their Jan 9th meeting.