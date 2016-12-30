A panel of Fourth District Court judges says Meridian must provide magistrate court facilities, but Garden City is freed from that requirement.

The Idaho Statesman reports, the panel’s decision followed arguments in November on a 1994 ruling that both cities were required to provide the court facilities. Neither Meridian nor Garden City have magistrate courts.

The panel said Meridian must provide a magistrate court because “it was no longer reasonable for the City of Boise and Ada County to pay Meridian’s way.”

A financial arrangement between Meridian and the county would cost “exponentially less” than if the city built its own court facility.

Garden City is no longer required to provide the court facility because its use of facilities has declined since 1994.