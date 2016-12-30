Lucky Peak Dam and Lake Access Road Restored to Turner Gulch and Foote Park

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers staff at Lucky Peak Dam and Lake restored road access to Turner Gulch and Foote Park recreation areas, after clearing accumulated snow that prevented vehicle traffic.

Corps rangers advise drivers to use caution because winter temperatures and recent snowfall have created icy conditions on roads, even though most of the snow has been removed.

Visitors are urged to avoid attempting to use Turner Gulch boat ramp, unless there is an emergency, because it is still covered in ice and snow.