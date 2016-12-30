A Gooding man is accused of shooting his son-in-law.
Jimmie O’Neal Sr. has been accused of fatally shooting his son-in-law, Steven Lawrence, because he was allegedly abusive to his daughter.
Times-News reports that O’Neal told police on Wednesday that Lawrence abused his wife, and when he went to confront his daughters husband he barricaded himself in a bedroom.
O’Neil then forced his way inside the room and his gun just “went off.”
O’Neil was arraigned Thursday on a felony county of second-degree murder and is being held a the Gooding County Jail.
A preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 5th.