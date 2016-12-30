Gooding man is accused of shooting his son-in-law

Posted on

A Gooding man is accused of shooting his son-in-law.

Jimmie O’Neal Sr. has been accused of fatally shooting his son-in-law, Steven Lawrence, because he was allegedly abusive to his daughter.

Times-News reports that O’Neal told police on Wednesday that Lawrence abused his wife, and when he went to confront his daughters husband he barricaded himself in a bedroom.

O’Neil then forced his way inside the room and his gun just “went off.”

O’Neil was arraigned Thursday on a felony county of second-degree murder and is being held a the Gooding County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 5th.

There is no custom code to display.

Blogs

The University of Trouble

The University of Trouble

From growing up, I think most of us have known at least one person who simply cannot stay out of trouble

S-H-O-P-P-I-N-G

S-H-O-P-P-I-N-G

There is a grocery chain where I have shopped since I worked for them all through high school