A Gooding man is accused of shooting his son-in-law.

Jimmie O’Neal Sr. has been accused of fatally shooting his son-in-law, Steven Lawrence, because he was allegedly abusive to his daughter.

Times-News reports that O’Neal told police on Wednesday that Lawrence abused his wife, and when he went to confront his daughters husband he barricaded himself in a bedroom.

O’Neil then forced his way inside the room and his gun just “went off.”

O’Neil was arraigned Thursday on a felony county of second-degree murder and is being held a the Gooding County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 5th.