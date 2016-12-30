A convicted killer was caught climbing fences at the state prison.

John Delling has been moved to the Idaho Maximum Security Institution after he was caught climbing over two fences at the Idaho State Correctional Institution Wednesday morning.

KBOI-2-TV reports that a patrolling officer spotted Delling next to the interior fence, which is the part that doesn’t have razor wire on it and then notified security.

He was taken into custody without incident and didn’t breach the perimeter of the prison.

Delling was convicted of killing two Idaho college students.