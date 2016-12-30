Canyon County Jail Issue Will Go To Attorney General’s Office

The fight for improvements at the Canyon County minimum-security tent facility will now go to the Attorney General’s Office.

KBOI-2-TV reports, Sheriff Kiernan Donahue is asking the AG’s office to open an investigation involving two county commissioners after another escape from the jail Wednesday night.

He says the commissioners have denied improvements that could deter future escapes.

The first improvement starts with replacing an exterior door, the same door the last inmate escaped from Wednesday night, as well as the same door that aided the previous escape just last month.

Sheriff Donahue says they ordered a new door in October and doesn’t know why it hasn’t been installed.

According to Donahue, the commissioners have denied several other improvements that are needed, including a reinforcing lid over the tent facility.