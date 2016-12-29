Inmate Escapes From Canyon County Jail Tent Facility, Caught Soon After

An inmate who recently escaped from the minimum-security tent facility was caught and arrested Wednesday night.

The Canyon County Sheriff’s Office says Ryan Tone was able to get out of the tent facility by climbing over the interior wall, into the kitchen area, and breaking through the exterior door, which is broken and hasn’t been replaced since the last escape.

Sheriff Kiernan Donahue has asked for a replacement and has since placed a patrol car against the outside of the door as a temporary solution.

Tone was immediately arrested after he made it outside.

He was in the tent jail for a felony probation violation and now will be charged with felony escape and injury to a jail.

He will be arraigned later this afternoon (Thursday).