An Idaho chiropractor gets jail time for sexually assaulting patients.

Robert Johnson of Twin Falls was sentenced on Wednesday to 4 months in jail for sexually exploiting patients at his clinic after more than nine women came forward to report abuse.

The Times News reports that Johnson pleaded guilty to five misdemeanor counts of sexual exploitation in November, four of which were dropped.

A judge imposed a one year jail sentence on each count but ordered the sentences be served concurrently rather than consecutively, Johnson also had eight months suspended, meaning he will spend only 4 months in jail, followed by two years suspended probation.

Johnson is suspended from practicing until the competition of the criminal investigation.