Former BSU Star Doug Martin Suspended Four Games by NFL

Former Boise State running back Doug Martin has been suspended four games by the NFL for failing the league’s drug policy.

Martin, in a statement Wednesday, says that he plans to enter a treatment facility.

Martin will not be allowed to play in the next four games for any team, which includes games played in either the regular or post season. He also will not be paid for those games.

Reports indicate the drug violation is for the performance enhancing drug Adderall.

Martin signed a five-year extension with the Buccaneers in the offseason with $15 million guaranteed. However, the violation may void the guaranteed money on his $7 million base salary next year.