Boise State Men’s Basketball Beats Utah State

Boise State men’s basketball opened Mountain West play with an 83-80 win Wednesday, at Utah State.

Boise State has won three consecutive road games against Utah State. The Broncos lost their first 18 road games in the series, which dates to 1974.

Chandler Hutchison led Boise State with 21 points, and Nick Duncan scored a season-high 18 points.

Boise State hosts Colorado State Saturday, at Taco Bell Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. on 670 KBOI.

Boise State says, special ticket prices are available for the New Years Eve Game.