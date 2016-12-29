A new survey shows there is no Urban – Rural divide in Idaho.

A University of Idaho survey found that people in Idaho’s main urban area strongly support livestock grazing on public land in Owyhee county, indicating that the rural-urban divide that splits many states hasn’t reached Idaho yet.

Capital Press reports that residents in Idaho’s two main urban counties see eye-to-eye with their rural counter parts in Owyhee County, where they heavily depend on agriculture.

UI surveyed 450 people in Ada, Canyon, Elmore and Owyhee counties, which showed that all four were also in line on many other natural resource issues as well.