Road Closures Reported

Multiple highways have been shut down due to inclement weather.

Highway 95 between Grangeville and Craigmont is closed until further notice due to drifting snow.

The Idaho Transportation Department says the closure is from milepost 240 to 278.

KBOI-2-TV reports Highway 64 is also blocked from milepost 1 to milepost 31 – Nez Perce to Kamiah.

It is unknown how long the highway stretches will be closed. Use alternate routes.

The abnormal amount of snow has been impacting roads in the Treasure Valley and around the state. Interstate-84 has also been opening and closing because of snow and ice dangers on the roads. Highway 21, or “Avalanche Alley” shuts down periodically for avalanche threats.

Officials will update the closures/openings on the 511 Idaho website.