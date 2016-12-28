Nearly half of Idaho’s rape kits not sent to lab

Posted on

An audit shows that nearly half of rape kits are not tested.

Evidence collected in Idaho’s sexual assault investigations has shown that officials haven’t submitted nearly half of the rape kits that need to be tested.

The Idaho Press Tribune reports that Idaho State Police released its findings last week under a new state law, where every law enforcement agency participated in the audit.

Rape kits contain semen, blood and saliva and are taken in an invasive examination from the victim, that can last up to six hours.

Officials say the reason for the untested rape kits is largely because the cases were no longer being investigated.

