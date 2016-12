Nampa Mayor Bob Henry is recommending that Fire Marshal Phil Roberts become the city’s next fire chief.

Roberts was the unanimous choice of the city’s selection committee.

The city has been searching for a new fire chief after former chief Karl Malott resigned in November, weeks after he was charged with excessive driving under the influence, a misdemeanor stemming from a motorcycle accident in September.

The Nampa City Council will consider Roberts’ appointment at a meeting Jan. 3.