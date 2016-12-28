Dogs attacked by a mountain lion in Ketchum

A mountain lion attacked two dogs, killing one of them last week.

The two separate attacks happened in a Subdivision, south of Ketchum,

The Idaho Mountain Express reports, a male yellow Lab retriever is recovering from puncture wounds to his face and neck, and also lost 4 teeth after an encounter with the mountain lion.

In a separate attack in the same area, an Australian Shepherd was killed.

The Idaho Dept of Fish and Game set up a trap in the area where the attacks happened, and the mountain lion was captured about 2 hrs later.

The following day the cat was released in a remote area south of Twin Falls just north of the Nevada border.