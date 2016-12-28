Baylor Smokes Boise State in Cactus Bowl 31-12

It was not the end to the season Boise State was hoping for, and certainly not what the thousands of fans who traveled to Phoenix expected.

Boise State was blown out by the Baylor Bears in the Cactus Bowl last night 31-12.

Bronco Quarterback Brett Rypien was not sharp, throwing 2 interceptions.

It was also not a good night for Running Back Jeremy McNichols, who was playing in his final game as a member of Boise State and ran for just 46 yards. McNichols announced on Monday he will forgo his final year of eligibility to pursue a career in the NFL.