Pot butter mom denied custody of children

Posted on

The mom who gave pot butter to her daughter is still denied custody.

Kelsey Osborne of Gooding, gave her 3-year-old daughter a marijuana infused smoothie to treat the girls seizure-like symptoms in October which resulted her loosing custody of both of her children and criminal charges.

Times-News reports that Osborne was in court Thursday trying to regain custody but the judge ruled against her.

Osborne is charged with misdemeanor count of injury to child and will continue to have supervised visitation rights, and her ex-husband will have full custody.

The womans criminal trial is set for Feb. 8th in Twin Falls, where Osborne plans to argue that while illegal, giving marijuana to her daughter didn’t hurt her, but helped her instead.

