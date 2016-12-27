Meridian Boy Injured Playing In Snow at Construction Site

A boy playing in the snow at a commercial construction site was critically injured after a worker accidentally drove over him.

The Idaho Statesman reports that the incident happened at about 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Meridian Police say it was an accident.

The boy, between 10 and 13 years old, was playing with other children in an area by the Paramount Subdivision.

KBOI-2-TV reports, the child was partially buried in newly fallen snow when a construction worker, doing a final check on the property before heading home, drove his pickup truck over the boy.

Monday afternoon, police said the family told them that his condition was improving and the boy was communicating with family members.

The accident is under investigation, but no citations were issued.