Chanukah Celebration Tonight at Statehouse

The Jewish Center of Idaho is holding an Idaho Chanukah Celebration tonight, the 4th night of Chanukah at the Idaho State Capitol.

The ceremony will feature the menorah lighting, holiday songs and holiday greetings.

Public officials will extend holiday greetings. Some of the officials scheduled to participate include Boise Mayor David Bieter, Attorney General Lawrence Wasden and others.

In addition to the menorah lighting ceremony, there will be dancing, singing and some traditional Chanukah foods.

The event will be held from 5:00-6:00pm tonight at the Idaho State Capitol.

The event is open to the public and is free of charge.