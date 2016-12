Boise State will play in it’s bowl game tonight.

The Broncos will face the Baylor Bears at 8:15pm in the Cactus Bowl on 670 KBOI.

It will also be the final game for Jeremy McNichols in a Boise State uniform. The junior running back made it public Monday that he will forgo his final year of eligibility to pursue a career in the NFL.

Tonight’s game is being played at Chase Field, the home of baseball’s Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix.