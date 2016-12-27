Boise man arrested for stealing a running car

A Boise man is arrested for stealing a running car.

Nampa Police were dispatched for a report of a stolen vehicle after someone left their car running and unattended, then returned to the car missing.

Police were able to use a tracking device to locate the vehicle near Franklin and I-84 in Nampa and found Leon Fortner inside.

Fortner ignored the officers commands which resulted in a 45-minute stand off, officials were then forced to break some of the windows and able to take the man into custody after a brief struggle.

During the search of the car, a small amount of meth was also found.

Fortner was booked into the Canyon County Jail for grand theft, possession of a controlled substance and obstruct and delay.