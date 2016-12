An Idaho woman is sentenced for her baby’s death.

Heather Elam of Salmon, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter for the death of her baby daughter to a meth overdose.

The Post Register reports that Elam has been sentenced to 12 years in prison, and while the judge initially planned a more severe sentence, he was tempered by the woman’s remorse.

Elam tearfully apologized to her family and the baby and said that she needs treatment and therapy, and that she hopes to transform her life.