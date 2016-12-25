Weeks before fatal Boise fire investigation wraps up

It’s likely to be weeks before the investigating into a fatal Boise fire wraps up.

Authorities are waiting for toxicology results of the woman who died in the Arbor Crossing Apartment fire on Dec. 10th before announcing the cause of the fire.

The Idaho Statesman reports Wendy Comfort lived on the third floor of the building and its likely to be another two to three weeks before her results come back.

Five other people were injured during that fire and damage to the electrical equipment rendered the entire complex unsuitable, forcing 24 families to leave.