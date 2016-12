A Mountain Home woman was killed in a crash on I-84.

Agnes Silkett was driving westbound on I-84 near milepost 112 on Saturday when her vehicle drove through the median and entered the eastbound lanes.

KBOI-2-TV reports that Anthony Crivello from Oregon was driving in an eastbound lane in a commercial truck at that time and then struck Silketts car.

Both were wearing seatbelts. Silkett died at the scene.

The crash is under investigation.