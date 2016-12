An northern Idaho woman is charged with neglecting horses.

Teresa Davis of Moscow, is facing five counts of animal cruelty after authorities removed five horses from her property.

The Moscow-Pullman Daily News reports that three mares were in unsanitary conditions and didn’t have enough food or water.

Two other mares were kept outdoors and had no access to shelter and also didn’t have enough food or water.

Davis is scheduled to appear in court this week.