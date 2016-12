WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 5 PM FRIDAY..

2 TO 4 INCHES IN THE VALLEYS WITH 4 TO 8 INCHES IN THE MOUNTAINS.

SNOW WILL BEGIN AROUND 4 AM PST FRIDAY MORNING AND END LATE FRIDAY AFTERNOON.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW MEANS THAT PERIODS OF SNOW WILL PRIMARILY CAUSE TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. BE PREPARED FOR SNOW COVERED ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITY…AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING.