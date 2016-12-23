Idaho Wins Famous Idaho Potato Bowl 61-50 Over Colorado St.

Idaho scored 41 unanswered points to take a 41-7 lead before withstanding a late charge from Colorado State for a 61-50 victory Thursday, to win the 2016 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

Idaho junior quarterback Matt Linehan was named FIPB Most Valuable Player after passing for 381 yards and four touchdowns, and running for another score.

The Vandals (9-4) set FIPB records for points (61) and total offense (606 yards), while the Rams (7-6) settled for the second-most yards (600) and third-most points (50) in the bowl’s 20-year history.

It is just the third bowl game in college football history both teams eclipsed 600 yards of total offense and the 1,206 combined yards are the sixth most in a bowl game.