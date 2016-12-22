USPS: 12/22 is the Busiest Delivery Day of the Year

Only Santa is likely to be busier.

The USPS says, a record breaking 127,000 packages are expected to be delivered in Southern Idaho today, the busiest delivery day of the year.

Every available carrier and vehicle will be called into service to ensure all those cards and packages are delivered on-time this holiday season.

For weeks now, Idaho postal carriers have been delivering packages 7-days a week in all larger cities, and delivering earlier in the morning to keep the USPS Network fluid.

A record 2.1 million packages in Idaho are forecast to be delivered nationwide between Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve.