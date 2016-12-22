Pocatello Police Warn Local Businesses about Fake Bills

Pocatello officials want people to be aware of fake bill being circulated.

Over the last several months there have been attempts to use fake bills to make purchases at businesses, most commonly 20, 50 and 100 dollar bills.

The phony bills are often crumpled or folded to give the cash the appearance of being real but will feel different to the touch.

Pocatello police warn that the bills are often given when the cashier is busy and ask that employees check the authenticity before accepting it.

The bills are legal to purchase and legal to process but a felony to use in a financial transaction.