Planned Parenthood is suing neighboring womens clinic for harassment

A local Planned Parenthood is suing a neighboring womens clinic over claims of harassment.

The Meridian Planned Parenthood is suing Stanton Healthcare for blocking patients and employees from getting out of their cars, photographing licence plates and directing them away from Planned Parenthood and towards their mobile service bus instead.

Meridian Press reports that Stanton Healthcare’s mission is to end abortion and provide free services to women facing unexpected pregnancies, and have a mobile service bus in a shared parking lot.

The lawsuit also claims Stanton Healthcare intended to intimidate patients and prevent them from going inside, but the CEO, Brandi Swindell, says those claims are slanderous and false.