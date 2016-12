The Boise State men’s basketball team finished their final nonconference matchup last night at Taco Bell Arena, and blew out Cal State Northridge 79-62.

Boise State’s Chandler Hutchison and sParis Austin each scored 20 points.

The Broncos will open Mountain West play Dec. 28th, at Utah State. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. on 670 KBOI.

The Broncos have won at Utah State each of the last two seasons, the first two road wins in the series in program history.