WinCo brand ranch is being recalled

A WincCo brand ranch dressing is being recalled.

A voluntary recall has been issued by VanLaw Food Products for WinCo’s Creamy Ranch Dressing with a best by date of 08/23/17 according to an FDA blog post.

The Idaho Statesman reports that the back was mislabeled and people who have an egg allergy could have serious reactions if they consume the product.

No other WinCo Food products were affected and no illnesses have yet been reported.

People who bought the item should not consume it and can return it to their point of purchase.