A missing Utah man is found safe in SE Idaho.

Paul Meiling spent two nights weathering a snowstorm in the mountains near Arimo in southern Bannock County, hiking five miles to where he finally had phone reception and called for help.

The 77-year-old man from West Jordan suffered from heart problems and was reported missing after he didn’t return home Monday.

The Idaho State Journal reports Meiling was dropping off books when he decided to check one of his favorite fishing sports on his way back to Utah, when his truck got stuck in the snow.

Meiling was fine and didn’t even go to the hospital.