Meridian Police investigating bank robbery

Meridian Police are investigating a bank robbery.

Officials responded to the Idaho Central Credit Union located, at 1315 S. Celebration Avenue, for a report of a robbery around 3:30 p.m.

The suspect is described to be an adult male wearing green Cabelas hat. blue puffy jacket, hiking style boots, a picture of the suspect is on KBOI.com

The man handed a note to the teller saying its a robbery and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash. No weapon was displayed.

If you have information, contact the police.