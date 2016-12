Multiple fire crews responded to a house fire on Old Highway 30 near Sand Hollow in Caldwell.

The call came in around 8:30 p.m., and fire officials say no one was home at the time of the fire.

Flames burned through the floors and the roof; crews say the house is a total loss.

No word yet on the cause of the fire, as it is still under investigation.

Crews from Canyon County, Ada County, Middleton, Parma, Caldwell, Gem County and Sand Hollow helped put it out.