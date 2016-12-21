Boise Man Arrested on Aggravated Battery, Robbery and Kidnapping Charges

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office says a bleeding man wearing nothing but socks was discovered along Pleasant Valley Road early Friday morning.

Today, Clifford Cole of Boise is in the Ada County Jail, on aggravated battery, robbery and second-degree kidnapping charges.

Cole was allegedly upset over an unpaid debt, and is accused of forcing a man to strip down to his socks, then hit the man in the head with a gun and ordered the victim to pay up.

Cole left the man by the side of the road naked and bleeding.

Cole was arrested Monday and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Jan. 3rd.